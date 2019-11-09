Home

Christine Marie Tarone


1970 - 2019
Christine Marie Tarone Obituary
Christine Marie Tarone
04/29/1970 - 11/02/2019
Christine Marie (Ward) Tarone, 49, of Stroudsburg, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at home.
Born April 29, 1970, in Mineola, N.Y., she was a daughter of Linda (Anderson) Ward of East Stroudsburg, and George Ward of Reeders.
Christine graduated from East Stroudsburg High School and attended Northampton Community College and Kutztown University. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed sharing her talent with others. She found a second career helping the elderly as a caregiver; and had an unconditional love for all children, elderly and animals.
In addition to her parents, surviving are three children, Mary Mulligan, Angelina Tarone and Nicholas Tarone; three sisters, Megan Maggio, Virginia McCloskey and husband, Michael, and Katie Slatky and husband, Ed; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved furry friend, Emmie.
Christine will always be remembered as a beloved sister, precious daughter, and mother who adored her children. She will be remembered for her courage, bravery, and grace through difficult times, but now has found eternal grace in God's arms.
There will be a visitation for family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Matthew's Church, 78 Ridgeway St., East Stroudsburg, with the Rev. Gerald Shantillo as celebrant. Private burial will take place at a later date in Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness, buy coffee for a friend, or take your puppy for a long walk and think of Christine.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
