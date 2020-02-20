|
|
Christopher J. DeMilta
2/18/2020
Christopher J. DeMilta, 40, of Stroudsburg passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of Vincent and Pamela (Hedrick) DeMilta.
Christopher worked as a maintenance super in the restaurant business.
Christopher is survived by his fiancé; Jessica Santiago, son; Christopher DeMilta, Jr., and 2 brothers; Vincent DeMilta, Jr. and Joseph DeMilta.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020