Christopher Paul Clarke8/10/1988 - 5/8/2020Chris was a lifelong resident of Bushkill and Marshalls Creek. He attended the East Stroudsburg Area School district, graduating in 2006. He then attended Northampton County Community College and received a degree in Business Administration in 2009. Following that he became a Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser.Chris was a charmer that everyone instantly liked. Comments we often heard were, "He is a great guy", "always comes in and jokes around lightening the mood", "always a pleasure to see Chris", "Chris has such a big heart".He was deeply loved and will be forever missed by his girlfriend Jennifer Ingerman and her son Trevor Ingerman.Chris was a loving and devoted son to his mom, Robin Callahan Read and stepdad, Albert "Cush" Read. We just cannot imagine life without his bear hugs, cooking sessions and smiling face.He is also survived by his father, Kevin Clarke from Saylorsburg, PA, paternal grandmother, Joan Clarke, Carle Place, NY, a stepbrother, Albert Read IV and his son Evan, stepsister Heather Lee, her husband Walter and their son, Jude, stepsister Joy Grunwald and her children, Jason, Andrew and Naia. His beloved Grandmother, Gladys Esposito passed away in 2015. Chris was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Robert Ned Callahan and paternal grandfather Paul Clarke.A memorial/celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1PM at Sweetwater Farm, 229 Sweet Water Ln, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302 (off Coolbaugh Rd). It will include a service by the pastors of the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church. Afterward we will have a celebration with food, swimming, reminiscing and enjoying the day. Call or text Robin at (570) 269-9628 for information.In memory of Chris please write a letter to our state representatives, governor and secretary of health stating that 24-hour walk-in clinic or ER access to Suboxone needs to be available in every county in this state. It should also be heavily advertised where it is available on a walk-in basis. Addicts can and should not wait for access to this medication. People die every day due to the lack of access. Chris is one of them. Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, 23 N. 9th Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360 is in charge of the arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th Street, Stroudsburg