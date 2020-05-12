|
Clair Eugene Wolf
2/3/1945 - 5/7/2020
Clair Eugene Wolf, 75, of Chestnuthill Township, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
Born on February 3, 1945 in York, he was a consumer of Fitzmaurice Community Services for many years.
For many years, Clair worked as a dishwasher for the Farda family at The Summit resort in Tannersville, where he also lived.
He was known for his big smile and unending dedication to the Phillies and Eagles.
Surviving are his caretaker and long-time friend, Nance Hills and her husband, Mook, and son, Joshua, all of Bethlehem; and his extended family from The Summit resort and Fitzmaurice Community Services.
Due to the current COVID19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Cremation was private and Clair's life will be celebrated at a at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020