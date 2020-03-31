|
|
Claire R. Rudolph
8/19/1939 - 3/28/2020
Claire R. Rudolph, 88, of Tannersville, died Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident for the past fifteen years. She was the widow of Raymond Thomas Rudolph who died in 1999.
Born on August 19, 1931 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Loretta (Taylor) Keil and lived in Monroe County since 1994.
She was a textile worker in Philadelphia until retiring in 1985.
Claire was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg.
Surviving are three children, Thomas John O'Neil of Bartonsville, Mary Ann Conochan of Tannersville, and Loretta Sanderson of Bartonsville; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Herb of Philadelphia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Rogers; and two grandsons, Erik Conochan and Ian Sanderson.
Due to current health issues, there will be no public services at this time and private entombment will be at Mountainview Mausoleum in East Stroudsburg. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to or American Diabetes Society.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020