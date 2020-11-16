Clara Ellen Wright08/20/1941 - 11/02/2020Clara Ellen Wright, 79, of Stroudsburg and formerly of Tannersville, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020, at home. She was the wife of Charles V. Wright, Sr..Born on August 20, 1941 in Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Althea "Tead" G. (Roth) Ardinger and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County. After retirement, she and her husband lived in The Villages, FL for several years before returning to Pennsylvania.Clara worked at Patterson-Kelley in East Stroudsburg.In addition to her husband, she is survived by a nephew, Robert M. Jones and wife Pat of Kintnersville. Clara was preceded in death by a step-son, Charles V. "Chuck" Wright, Jr.; a brother, Kenneth Clapper; and a sister, Florence Jones.As per her wishes, there will be no services and private burial of her cremains will take place in the family plot at Stroudsburg Cemetery.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360