Clara P. Gioia
11/9/2019
Clara P. Gioia, 88, of Stroudsburg, formerly of Long Pond, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of Joseph Gioia, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage prior to his passing.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Geisert) Pehling.
After graduating high school, Clara worked as a hairdresser, then an operator for AT&T, homemaker, and various other jobs including bookkeeper, after returning to the workforce. Clara retired to the Poconos where she was very active at the former St. Mary of the Mount Parish in Mount Pocono. A devout Catholic, Clara became a Eucharistic minister and participant in the Social Activities group.
She survived by her daughters: Diane Lopez of Staten Island, New York; and Janice Hutsler and her husband, Cliff of Islip Terrace, New York; and grandchildren: Lynn, Emily, Eric, and James.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15 at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clara's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation by visiting, alzfdn.org.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019