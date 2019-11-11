Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Villa of Our Lady
245 Meadowside Road
Mount Pocono, PA
View Map

Clara P. Gioia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara P. Gioia Obituary
Clara P. Gioia
11/9/2019
Clara P. Gioia, 88, of Stroudsburg, formerly of Long Pond, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of Joseph Gioia, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage prior to his passing.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Geisert) Pehling.
After graduating high school, Clara worked as a hairdresser, then an operator for AT&T, homemaker, and various other jobs including bookkeeper, after returning to the workforce. Clara retired to the Poconos where she was very active at the former St. Mary of the Mount Parish in Mount Pocono. A devout Catholic, Clara became a Eucharistic minister and participant in the Social Activities group.
She survived by her daughters: Diane Lopez of Staten Island, New York; and Janice Hutsler and her husband, Cliff of Islip Terrace, New York; and grandchildren: Lynn, Emily, Eric, and James.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, November 14 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15 at the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clara's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation by visiting, alzfdn.org.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -