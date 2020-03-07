|
Clark F. Kichline Jr.
03/05/2020
Clark F. Kichline, Jr., 72, of Saylorsburg, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Betty Ann (Meixsell) Kichline. They would have celebrated 47 years of marriage on May 12th.
Born in Bushkill Township, he was a son of the late Clark F. Kichline Sr. and Eva I. (Smith) Kichline Horn. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam.
Clark was employed by the former Supradur Mfg. Corp. in Wind Gap, now GAF Premium Products, Inc., where he worked as a maintenance electrician for 18 years. He later worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot before retiring in 2013.
Clark was a member of the Wind Gap American Legion and Bangor V.F.W. Fishing and trips to the casino were among his favorite pastimes; however, Clark loved traveling with his wife and family, and cherished time spent with them.
In addition to his loving wife, Betty, he will be dearly missed by his sons, Matthew Kichline and his wife, Julie, of Saylorsburg, and Jared Kichline and his wife, Kim, of Wind Gap; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Edinger and her husband, Robert, of Pen Argyl, and Olivia Eckley, of Saylorsburg; two great-grandchildren, Robert and Madelyn; a brother, Walter Kichline and his wife, Diane, of Wind Gap; three sisters, Diane Transue, of Wind Gap, Margaret LaBarre, of Saylorsburg, and Lorraine Roberts and her husband, James, of Ramer, Tenn.; a sister-in-law, Carol Fritz, of Saylorsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014, where friends and relatives are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Paul's House Valor, SR 534 and Jonas Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive-Moorestown, Bath, PA 18014
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020