Claude Franz

Claude Franz7/10/2020Claude Franz, 54, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away on Friday July 10, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, N.J. he was of son of Minnie Marge Franz. Claude was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 3 years and prior to that of Jackson, New Jersey. He worked as a welder in the Iron Industry most of his life.Claude is survived by 2 sisters: Danielle Luciano and Dorothy Kube both of Easley, South Carolina and a brother Charles Franz of Elizabeth, N.J., and his companion Irma Nunoz of Stroudsburg, PA.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg