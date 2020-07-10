1/
Claude Franz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Franz
7/10/2020
Claude Franz, 54, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away on Friday July 10, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, N.J. he was of son of Minnie Marge Franz. Claude was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 3 years and prior to that of Jackson, New Jersey. He worked as a welder in the Iron Industry most of his life.
Claude is survived by 2 sisters: Danielle Luciano and Dorothy Kube both of Easley, South Carolina and a brother Charles Franz of Elizabeth, N.J., and his companion Irma Nunoz of Stroudsburg, PA.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St. Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved