Clayton Donnelley

Clayton Donnelley07/30/2020Clayton Donnelley, 71, of East Stroudsburg, PA passed away in New Eastwood Healthcare Center on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY he was the son of Clayton R. and Audrey O. (Brown) Donnelley. Clayton and his wife Linda had celebrated 38 years of marriage.Clayton was of the Lutheran faith and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg. He worked as a paralegal in the New York Department of Law for most of his life.In addition to his wife and mother, Clayton is survived by his children; Ryan Donnelley, Alyssa Donnelley, and Clayton Connelley, Jr., grandchild; Wyatt C. Donnelley, and brother; Ronald Donnelley.Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 at a later date.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg