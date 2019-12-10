Home

Cleona M. Boyer


1930 - 2019
Cleona M. Boyer Obituary
Cleona M. Boyer
01/10/1930 - 12/07/2019
Cleona M. Boyer, 89, of Pocono Lake, died Saturday, December 7, 2019; at home. She was the loving wife of the late John "Jack" Boyer, who passed away in 2013. Born in Pottsville, on January 10, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Peter and Alberta (Burke) Moshinsky.
Cleona was a beloved wife and mother who made her living as a ILGWU seamstress. She is survived by sons: John "Jack" L. Boyer and wife, Ann of Scotrun: Peter T. Boyer and wife, Eydie of Blakeslee; daughter-in-law, Jill Boyer-Holland; daughter, Robyn Boyer and husband, Ray Hines of Pocono Lake. She delighted in her eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and looked forward to two more on the way. Also surviving are her sisters: Donna Kowalski Ratinski; Joyce Achenbach; and Betty Ann Rafferty; brother, Peter Moshinsky; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Curt Allen Boyer and sister, Gwen Skripko.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A memorial service will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Wilson-Fisher Post 413, 248 Old Route 940, Pocono Lake, PA 18347.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
