Cleona M. Boyer
01/10/1930 - 12/07/2019
Cleona M. Boyer, 89, of Pocono Lake, died Saturday, December 7, 2019; at home. She was the loving wife of the late John "Jack" Boyer, who passed away in 2013. Born in Pottsville, on January 10, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Peter and Alberta (Burke) Moshinsky.
Cleona was a beloved wife and mother who made her living as a ILGWU seamstress. She is survived by sons: John "Jack" L. Boyer and wife, Ann of Scotrun: Peter T. Boyer and wife, Eydie of Blakeslee; daughter-in-law, Jill Boyer-Holland; daughter, Robyn Boyer and husband, Ray Hines of Pocono Lake. She delighted in her eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and looked forward to two more on the way. Also surviving are her sisters: Donna Kowalski Ratinski; Joyce Achenbach; and Betty Ann Rafferty; brother, Peter Moshinsky; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Curt Allen Boyer and sister, Gwen Skripko.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A memorial service will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Legion Wilson-Fisher Post 413, 248 Old Route 940, Pocono Lake, PA 18347.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019