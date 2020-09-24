1/1
Clifton Sayer
1934 - 2020
8/23/2020
CLIFTON, "CLIF" SAYER, 85, passed away on Sunday. August 23, 2020, at Slate Belt Health and Rehabilitation Center in Washington Township, PA.
Born in Mt. Bethel, PA in 1934, Clifton was the son of the late Elmer Sayer and Mary (Kern) Sayer. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan (Gregor) Sayer, and one sister, two brothers, and several cousins, and nephews.
Clif graduated from Bangor High School and then attended Lafayette College before entering the Army. As a service member, he was assigned to the Army Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany, where he became a laboratory technician. After later returning to Pennsylvania and marrying Joan, they moved to Germany where they lived for more than 32 years.
While in Germany, Clif was at different times an Army service member, a student and assistant at the University of Heidelberg, and a photography instructor for the Department of Defense. He received his master's equivalent degree in chemistry (in the German language) while at the University. His wife was an educator for the Department of Defense during this time. While living in Germany Clif and Joan often spent time skiing and mountain climbing. They also toured much of Germany and other countries with visiting family and friends. Those family members and friends will remember Clif as being a "number one" tour guide.
After returning to Pennsylvania following retirement, Clif again became involved in a Science and Astronomy Club, an Archaeology Organization, and a Computer Users Group.
Clifton's wish to have his remains donated to science could not be realized because of coronavirus restrictions. Therefore arrangements were entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville", Bangor PA. A memorial service and family gathering will be announced and held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com
In memory of Clif, please consider a donation to the Activity Department of the Slate Belt Health and Rehabilitation Center,701 Slate Belt Blvd., Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
