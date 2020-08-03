Clinton Rouck Jr.09/07/1956 - 07/31/2020Clinton Rouck Jr., age 63 of Stroudsburg passed away on Friday, July 31st at home. Clinton was the loving husband of Toni (DeNino) Metzger Rouck.He was born in East Stroudsburg on September 7, 1956, the son of the late Clinton Rouck Sr. and Madeline (Strauss) Rouck.In his leisure time Clinton loved to hunt and fish.We have been blessed with the presence of Clinton in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his wife: Toni, his daughters: Sarah Derr and her husband Dale of Harleigh and Jaquelyn Silva and her husband Philip of White Haven, three sons: Dean Metzger of Sciota, Heath Metzger and his wife Leslie of Stroudsburg and Tyler Metzger of Stroudsburg. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, a brother: Rick Rouck, cousins: Sylvia Staples, Stacey Kunkle and Felicia Getz and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by six siblings: Brenda, Maryellen, Geraldine, Joanne, Penny & Jake.Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.Clinton will be buried at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Sciota.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.1426 Route 209, Gilbert