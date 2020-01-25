|
|
Cloyd J. Miller
01/22/2020
Cloyd J. Miller, Ashley, died Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020, in Wilkes Barre General Hospital after an illness.
His wife of 47 years is the former Irlene Price.
Born in Pocono Summit, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Dunlap Miller. Cloyd lived in the Poconos until he moved to the Wilkes Barre area in 1993, then settled in Ashley in 2003.
He worked for Connaught Laboratory and Selig Garden Center until he retired. He was a constable in Pocono Pines and was a fireman with the Tobyhanna Township Fire Dept. for over 20 years. Cloyd enjoyed showing horses, participating in local rodeos, and country dancing with his wife and daughter.
Also surviving are a daughter, Dawn Gross, Ashley; a granddaughter, April Gross, Columbia, N.J.; a sister, Norma Wallingford, Appenzell; and a number of nieces and nephews; good friend, Ray Franklin; and special companion, Smokey the cat. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Gross Jr.; and two sisters, Virginia and June.
At his request there will be no services or viewing.
Condolences may be sent to the Miller family.
Bomberger- Lesko Funeral Home Inc.
1660 N. Main Ave. Scranton, Pa. 18508
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020