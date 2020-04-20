|
|
Clyde H. Altemose Jr.
04/19/2020
Clyde H. Altemose Jr., 80, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Sunday, April 19 in his home.
He was the husband of the late Constance (Miller) Altemose.
Born in Effort, he was a son of the late Clyde H. Altemose Sr. and the late Edna (Starner) Altemose.
Clyde worked as a laborer for various foundries and companies for all of his life until he retired in 2000.
He was a member of the Effort United Methodist Church and a former member of the Mohegan Club in Easton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music at home and going to flea markets.
He is survived by two sons, David Altemose and his wife Sue of Saylorsburg and Keith Altemose and his wife Darcy in Colorado; a sister, Nancy Green of Gilbert and three grandchildren, Alicia, Zakkary and Lucas.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Effort. Cremation will take place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020