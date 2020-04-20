Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Clyde H. Altemose Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde H. Altemose Jr. Obituary
Clyde H. Altemose Jr.
04/19/2020
Clyde H. Altemose Jr., 80, of Saylorsburg, passed away on Sunday, April 19 in his home.
He was the husband of the late Constance (Miller) Altemose.
Born in Effort, he was a son of the late Clyde H. Altemose Sr. and the late Edna (Starner) Altemose.
Clyde worked as a laborer for various foundries and companies for all of his life until he retired in 2000.
He was a member of the Effort United Methodist Church and a former member of the Mohegan Club in Easton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music at home and going to flea markets.
He is survived by two sons, David Altemose and his wife Sue of Saylorsburg and Keith Altemose and his wife Darcy in Colorado; a sister, Nancy Green of Gilbert and three grandchildren, Alicia, Zakkary and Lucas.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Effort. Cremation will take place in the H. G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -