Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Colette Manashowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colette Manashowitz Obituary
Colette Manashowitz
04/14/2020
Colette Manashowitz 83 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Born in Dublin, Ireland she was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Ann (Brown) Kirby. Colette was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 10 years and prior to that she resided in the Staten Island, New York area. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in E. Stroudsburg, Pa.
Colette is survive by a sister Phyliss King of Highland Park, New Jersey, a brother in law David Mazurowski of Jersey City, N.J., 3 nephews: Paul King, John King and Darren Kind ans a niece Carol King all of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by a daughter Michelle Mazurowski and a sister Trudy Jelen.
Private graveside services and burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery Hanover, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -