Colette Manashowitz
04/14/2020
Colette Manashowitz 83 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Tuesday April 14, 2020. Born in Dublin, Ireland she was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Ann (Brown) Kirby. Colette was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 10 years and prior to that she resided in the Staten Island, New York area. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in E. Stroudsburg, Pa.
Colette is survive by a sister Phyliss King of Highland Park, New Jersey, a brother in law David Mazurowski of Jersey City, N.J., 3 nephews: Paul King, John King and Darren Kind ans a niece Carol King all of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by a daughter Michelle Mazurowski and a sister Trudy Jelen.
Private graveside services and burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery Hanover, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020