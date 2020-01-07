Home

Collista A. (Griggs) Blauvelt

Collista A. (Griggs) Blauvelt Obituary
Collista A. (Griggs) Blauvelt
1/3/2019
Collista A. (Griggs) Blauvelt, 94, peacefully passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley, PA surrounded by her family. Collista was born and spent her early years in Jersey City, NJ where she met the love of her life, John A. Blauvelt at the tender age of ten. They married in 1945 and remained very much "in love" for the next 63 years. Collista and John lived many years in central NJ while raising the family. In 1972 they sold the family home and bought a Stewart's Root Beer stand in the Poconos. After several years they opened their second restaurant located in the Stroud Mall called The Tastebud. They eventually retired to do what they most enjoyed which was being with their family.
Collista was predeceased by her husband John, her sisters Muriel Lynch-Krumm and Dolores Delaney and her brother James Griggs. She is survived by her son John "Jack" Blauvelt (his wife Kathy), her daughters Barbara Bozzone, Suzanne Blauvelt and Carolyn Goldstein (her husband Howard).
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Falk Funeral Home at 1418 Main Street, Hellertown, PA. A Mass will be held following the viewing at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus in Hellertown with a bereavement luncheon to follow. All are welcome.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
