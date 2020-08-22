1/
Concetta Marzalik
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concetta Marzalik
12/21/1924 - 08/21/2020
Concetta "Connie" Verga Marzalik, 95, of Albrightsville passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home.
Connie was the loving wife of Edward V. Marzalik. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on April 23rd.
She was born December 21, 1924, in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Brugulio) Verga.
Connie was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
She was also a former member of the Fairview Senior Citizens in Kresgeville and the Young at Heart Senior Citizens in Brodheadsville.
We have been blessed with the presence of Connie in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Edward; her children, Edward Marzalik and his wife, Eileen, of West Milford, N.J., and Lynn Hedden and her husband, Mark, of Kearny, N.J. She was the loving grandmother of her two granddaughters, Erica and Natalie Marzalik of West Milford, N.J. Connie also is survived by a brother, Joseph Verga of Toms River, N.J.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Interment will be held privately in Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331
gowerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved