Concetta Marzalik12/21/1924 - 08/21/2020Concetta "Connie" Verga Marzalik, 95, of Albrightsville passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home.Connie was the loving wife of Edward V. Marzalik. They celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on April 23rd.She was born December 21, 1924, in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Brugulio) Verga.Connie was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.She was also a former member of the Fairview Senior Citizens in Kresgeville and the Young at Heart Senior Citizens in Brodheadsville.We have been blessed with the presence of Connie in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Edward; her children, Edward Marzalik and his wife, Eileen, of West Milford, N.J., and Lynn Hedden and her husband, Mark, of Kearny, N.J. She was the loving grandmother of her two granddaughters, Erica and Natalie Marzalik of West Milford, N.J. Connie also is survived by a brother, Joseph Verga of Toms River, N.J.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.Interment will be held privately in Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331