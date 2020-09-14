Conrad Daniel Hickethier
8/7/1934 - 9/11/2020
Conrad Daniel Hickethier, 86, of East Stroudsburg, died peacefully on Friday morning, September 11, 2020, while under hospice care in his home, which is exactly where he wanted to be. He was the husband of the late Louise M. (Cramer) Berger Hickethier.
Born on August 7, 1934 in Bronx, NY, he was a son of the late Rudolf and Maria (Druke) Hickethier and had lived in Monroe County since the 1950's.
He was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1960.
He worked at Shaw Plastics and Roadway Express.
Conrad was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg where he was an usher, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed antiques and trains; and constructed a replica of downtown East Stroudsburg and the train station which was in Dansbury Depot.
Surviving are a step-daughter, Christina Kauffman of Scotrun; two grandchildren, Alecia Grady of Steilacoom, WA and Kolby Kauffman of Scotrun; three great-grandchildren, Jason Sebring and wife Stephanie of Frenchville and Ethan and Lily Kauffman both of Scotrun; a great-great-granddaughter, Addelyn Grace Sebring, two special family friends, Ralph Shook and Kay Ackerknecht; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by eight siblings, William Schlameuss, Gertrude Schlameuss, Rudolf Schlameuss, Anna Marie Schlameuss, James Robben, Helen Robben, Genevieve Robben and Raymond Robben; and two special family friends, Shirley Gray and Helen Orange.
Cremation was private and there will be no services at this time.
The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice and Visiting Angels (especially Connie Young) for their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to American Heart Association
968 Postal Road, Suite 110 Allentown, PA 18109 or American Lung Association
P.O. Box 7000 Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg wmhclarkfuneralhome.com