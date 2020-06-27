Constance Rega05/04/1932 - 06/26/2020Constance "Connie" Rega, 88, of Polk Township, Kunkletown, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020h at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg.Connie was born May 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late Luigi G. and Fillomina (Mancuso) Barbuto.She was the loving wife of the late Frank Rega who passed away Nov. 21, 1997.Connie had owned and operated Jays II in Brooklyn, N.Y., for many years, until retiring. After moving to the Poconos she waitressed at the Chestnuthill Diner in Sciota, and the Arlington Diner in Stroudsburg.She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert.We have been blessed with the presence of Connie in our lives, she will be deeply missed by her daughters, Christine DiMicelli and her husband, John, and Phyllis Del Re, all of Staten Island, N.Y.; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Castagna of Hoover, Ala.; a sister-in-law, Bernadette Barbuto of Long Island, N.Y. She was the loving and gentle grandmother the her six grandchildren, Nicholas Del Re, John DiMicelli and his wife, Tania, Maria DiMicelli-Price, Diana DiMicelli-King and her husband, Richard, Joseph DiMicelli and his wife Nicole, and Conni Castagna Young and her husband, Brian; 12 great-grandchildren; and two nephews and one niece.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Gilbert. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 2 to 4p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, with vigil prayers during the evening viewing.Connie will be buried Thursday, July 2, in Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331