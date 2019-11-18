|
Corey Donovan Makowski
11/14/2019
Corey Donovan Makowski, 31, of Jersey City, NJ, passed away on November 14, 2019.
Born in Plainfield, NJ on March 10, 1988, he began his lifelong journey of causing everyone in his path to notice his intelligence, hard work, protective presence, and his impeccable and uncanny sense of humor. He was the kindest, sweetest, most sensitive guy-in-a-hard-shell-exterior you would ever meet.
Corey excelled in a variety of youth sports and carried that ability to Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville, PA, where he ran Cross Country and was an All-Conference javelin thrower, as well as attaining academic excellence: he was the kid who actually 'understood' Physics! Corey meandered through three colleges, attending Norwich University (where he gained his lifelong love of Hockey and became an inveterate Philadelphia Flyers fan), Penn State, and John Jay College, from which he graduated with honors and a degree in Criminal Justice.
In his late teens, Corey developed an interest in a service career to his country that came from his inherent views that everyone of any race, creed or color, was entitled to equal degrees of protection and fair dealing. He was that rare human being who harbored no prejudices. Following his career in the US Army, where he served in Iraq as a Military Intelligence Specialist, Corey was selected from amongst hundreds of candidates for a prestigious internship with the FBI in New York City, eventually working for this elite law enforcement agency as a full-time Analyst. His excellence on the job was recognized by his co-workers, he was considered a mentor and 'go-to' in his field of expertise, and particularly lauded for his precision research and writing skills on his projects.
Corey was adored by his closest family, especially his little niece and nephew Marley and Julian. Parents Matt and Christal Makowski remember him as the smartest, silliest, happiest and most sensitive little kid you ever saw. A favorite memory was the time he turned his rear end to the car at school drop-off, and started talking with his butt like in the Ace Ventura movies. He was always looking to make others laugh, and had an encyclopedic memory of nearly every classic movie line for that purpose. As he matured, he was admired and respected by his family for his dedication to country and his belief in the high ideals that responsibility entailed. Corey is also survived by a younger brother Nathaniel, older sister Caitlin Toscano (husband Michael) and younger sister Ariel Mitchell (husband Billy). He was to them the protective brother and friend every sibling would wish for.
A Celebration of Corey's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, at Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church, 150 Pilgrim Way, Brodheadsville, PA, 18322, with family, friends, and colleagues gathering between 1-2 PM, followed by an 'open mic' forum where all who feel so led can share their memories, stories, and anecdotes. Come as you are—no formal attire is required or expected. Refreshments will follow the service. There is ample free parking available at the church.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019