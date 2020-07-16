Cynthia "Pamela" Evans9/9/1940 - 7/12/2020Cynthia "Pamela" Evans, 79, formerly of Swiftwater, died Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, at Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort where she was a resident since 2016.Born on September 9, 1940 in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ivy Alison (Bickerson) Evans.She attended nursing school in England, and then worked at Prince of Wales Hospital in Cardiff and North Middlesex Hospital in London. After moving to the United States she worked at Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, NY.Pam was a member of the Church of England.Private burial took place at Stroudsburg Cemetery.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg