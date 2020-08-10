1/1
Dale E. Kirk
1947 - 2020
Dale E. Kirk
7/17/1947 - 8/9/2020
Dale E. Kirk, 73, of Saylorsburg, passed away suddenly early Sunday morning, August 9, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Susan (Halstead) Kirk who died April 7, 1985.
Born on July 17, 1947 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Thaddeus and Jeanne (Peters) Kirk and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Dale was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School and earned his Bachelors degree from Penn State University.
He was a Certified Public Accountant and since 1973 has owned and operated Kirk Summa & Co LLP and AJ Nursery Inc.
Dale was a member of the Elks Lodge in East Stroudsburg and loved to play golf.
Surviving are his companion of 32 years, Kimberly Eilenberger; three children, Julian Kirk of Texas, Andrew Kirk of Saylorsburg and Jody Kirk of Effort; and six grandchildren, Julianna Kirk of Marshalls Creek, Madeline and Allison Kirk of Stroudsburg, Elizabeth and Angela Orach of Effort, and Olivia Kirk of Texas.
As per his wishes cremation will be private and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to American Cancer Society, 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (www.donate3.cancer.org).
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
