William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Dalton T. Huseman


1940 - 2019
Dalton T. Huseman Obituary
Dalton T. Huseman
12/05/1940 - 11/04/2019
Dalton T. Huseman, 78, of Stroudsburg, died Monday,
November 4, 2019, at Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort. Born on December 5, 1940 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Harling C and Lillian R. (Long) Huseman. He grew up in Reading and lived in Stroudsburg for over fifty years. Dalton worked as a maitre d at Glenwood Hotel in Delaware Water Gap and Fernwood resort in Bushkill. Surviving are a sister, Eleanor Gudin of Pennsburg; and a nephew, Dennis.
As per his wishes, there will be no services.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
