|
|
Daniel H. Turner
05/07/1928 - 03/07/2020
Daniel H. Turner, 91, of Stroud Township passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, at Gluco Lodge in Hamilton Township. He was the husband of the late Audrea R. Turner whom he shared 60 years of marriage, at the time of her death on October 7, 2007.
Born on May 7, 1928 in Abington, Pennsylvania, he was son of the late Richard Ludwig Turner and the late Margaret Barnett (Hanley) Hull Turner.
Dan grew up in Abington and spent many hours helping his father and brothers in the family hardware store business. He had a strong desire to become a farmer and the family made a life change to relocate to the countryside of the beautiful Pocono Mountains, and purchased Ridgefield Farm in Stroud township. He began farming at age of 17 and faithfully cared for the land, a thriving dairy business and lumber business for 75 years with his wife and three children. His love for his life on the farm was evident to anyone he met. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby throughout his life and turned it into Ridgefield Lumber, a renowned local custom mill working business of 40 years. He created and produced beautiful custom millwork, hardwood flooring and trim for many homes, businesses, and hobbyists throughout the Poconos. His many beloved customers would often enjoy sharing a cup of coffee and homemade cookies with him as he shared his passions and knowledge.
Dan enjoyed 75 years with his family at his beloved home on Ridgefield Farm which will be preserved and loved for future generations.
He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Stroudsburg for over 70 years. He volunteered on many committees including Elder, Trustee and Deacon of the church. He was active in Monroe County Agricultural Extension Service throughout his farming years and served over 10 years on the Stroud Township Planning Commission.
Surviving are three children, Daniel H. Turner II and wife Mary of Appomattox VA, Joy L. Jacques and husband Joe of Rockville, MD, and Melissa R. Hemhauser and husband Robert of Stroud Township, eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one on the way, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, David Turner and Richard Turner.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, 575 Main Street, Stroudsburg with visitation beginning at 3:00pm followed by a memorial service at 4:00pm Rev. Beth Utley officiating. Ashes will be spread privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to First Presbyterian Church.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020