Daniel Hicks
1/31/1940 - 12/14/2019
Daniel Hicks, 79, of East Stroudsburg, died Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, upon arrival at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono after being stricken at home. He was the husband of Tonna (Snyder) Hicks.
Born on January 31, 1940 in Foreston, SC, he was a son of the late Dan and Lilly (Brown) Hicks and lived in Monroe County for over fifty years.
He worked at Buck Hill Falls, Banner Metals and the foundry in Stroudsburg.
Daniel was a member of the Monroe Elks Lodge 513 in Stroudsburg and the Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 in East Stroudsburg.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children; Rovina Hicks of Sumpter, SC, Devolia Hicks of Stroudsburg and Danny Hicks of East Stroudsburg; a step-son, Danny Harper of Scranton; two brothers, Nathaniel Hicks and wife Ruby of East Stroudsburg and LeRoy Taylor; a sister, Ruby Greene of East Stroudsburg; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Lilly Mae Brown, Rossanna Pickney and Robert Hicks.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the homegoing service at 11:00AM with Bishop Dr. Kenneth L. Pearman officiating. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019