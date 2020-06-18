Daniel James Sharpe
2020 - 2020
Daniel James Sharpe
4/24/2020 - 6/15/2020
Daniel James Sharpe, 28, of College Park, MD, left his family and many friends too quickly and way too young on June 15, 2020.
Born on April 24, 1992 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of William and Linda (Cannon) Sharpe of Bartonsville.
Danny graduated with honors from Pocono Mountain East High School, where he played baseball for four years. He went on to graduate, again with honors, from the University of Maryland with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. While at UMD, Danny was a player and manager of their D2 baseball team, leading them to the D2 World Series in two of the three years he was manager.
He was currently employed as an Aerospace Engineer, working for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in their Washington, DC offices.
In addition to his parents, surviving are two brothers, Billy and Chris; aunts and uncles, John and Debby, Ed and Lori and Jim and Rob; cousins, Allison, Ashley, Brian and Nicholas; and grandmother, Lorraine Cannon. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Louise Sharpe and James Cannon.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at noon followed by a prayer service at 2:00PM with Rev. Carmen Perry officiating. Due to current COVID health concerns, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to a charity of one's choice.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
