EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
Daniel Lionel Plante

Daniel Lionel Plante Obituary
Daniel Lionel Plante
11/15/2019
Daniel Lionel Plante, 62, of Albrightsville went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Linda (Adolf) Plante. They had been married for 19 years. Born in Montreal, Quebec, he was the son of the late Claude and Claudette (LaPointe) Plante. He was a U.S. Marine veteran serving as a gunnery sergeant. He was an IT tech for most of his career and also a former welder. Most recently, he worked at the Wakefield Cottage as a professional caregiver. Daniel loved the Lord and was a church elder at the Calvary Chapel of the Poconos.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Danielle Nicole of Budd Lake, New Jersey, son, Ivan of Albrightsville, sister Mirielle (Mary) of Holden, Maine, brothers, Andre of Bangor, Maine, Claude and wife Milissa of Caldwell, New Jersey. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23rd at the Calvary Chapel of the Poconos, 2591 State Route 903, Albrightsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
