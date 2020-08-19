1/1
Daniel P. Lyons
Daniel P. Lyons
8/16/2020
Daniel P. Lyons, 65, of Nazareth, passed away on Sunday, August 16.
He was the loving husband of Kim (Kautz) Lyons. They had celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Edward and Marie (Stofflet) Lyons.
A graduate of Indiana University of PA and George Washington University Law School, Dan had his own law practice in Stroudsburg for forty years.
Dan served on the Board of several non-profit organizations in Monroe County. He loved spending time outdoors, gardening and letting his dog romp in the creek in the backyard.
He enjoyed collecting antiques, especially postcards and traveling with his friends and family. He was a member of the Glen Brook Golf Club and he enjoyed weekly outings with his fellow Stroudsburg High School Alumni. An avid sports fan, Dan supported his daughter's soccer teams, the Pocono Snow and Seton Hall University Men's Basketball.
He was a loving father to Shannon Lyons of Baltimore, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Lyons and by a sister, Margaret "Peggy" Lyons.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 24 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Mullally's Clubhouse Cafe at Glen Brook Golf Course.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 901 Polk Valley Road, Unit 104, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Mullally's Clubhouse Cafe
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joan Eilenberger
