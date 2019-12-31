Home

William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Daniel Peter Merkel Sr.


1952 - 2019
Daniel Peter Merkel Sr. Obituary
Daniel Peter Merkel Sr.
01/18/1952 - 12/29/2019
Daniel Peter Merkel Sr., born on January 18, 1952, went to his eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 67. Born in New York City, he was a son of the late Fred and Patricia (Dowling) Merkel.
He was the husband of Patricia (Dunlap) Merkel and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 17, 2020. He was a chef for many years as well as a landscaper before retiring.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Daniel P. Merkel Jr. and his fiancé Irma and Melvin Merkel as well as his daughter Kerri Merkel and his sisters, Joan Seiler Wallace, Barbara Farreau and Nancy Pate. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Clifton. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren whom he adored as well as his many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Daniel Merkel Jr., 256 Whispering Hills Drive, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. The Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
