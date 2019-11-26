|
|
Darolyn Peterson
11/23/2019
Darolyn Peterson, 53, of Cresco passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Montefiore. Born in Wilkes-Barre she was the daughter of the late Archie and Edwina (Johnson) Peterson.
Darolyn was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mount Pocono. She was a lifelong member of Cresco. Darolyn was employed at Sanofi Pasteur for 20 years in distribution.
Darolyn is survived by her sister Roxanne Peterson, aunt Sharon Swan, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12pm in Stroudsburg Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1pm in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Mount Pocono, 121 Ward Ave, Mt Pocono, PA 18344. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Darolyn's memory to www.familyhouse.org and www.jw.org
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019