Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Darrick Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrick Rodriguez Obituary
Darrick Rodriguez
11/16/2019
Darrick Rodriguez, 65, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of Noemi (Reyes) Rodriguez. He was a resided of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 14 years and prior to that he resided in the Mt. Pocono, Pa. area.
He worked as a web base internet salesman for the Network Solutions in Scranton for many years. He was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Noemi he is survived by a daughter Yesenia Baez of New York and a son Christopher Rodriguez of California, a brother Thomas Rodriguez and 5 grandchildren: David, Khloe, Isaiah, Julian, and Elonzo and a great granddaughter Vera.
A private memorial service will be held with the family. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -