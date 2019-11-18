|
Darrick Rodriguez
11/16/2019
Darrick Rodriguez, 65, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Nov. 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of Noemi (Reyes) Rodriguez. He was a resided of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 14 years and prior to that he resided in the Mt. Pocono, Pa. area.
He worked as a web base internet salesman for the Network Solutions in Scranton for many years. He was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Noemi he is survived by a daughter Yesenia Baez of New York and a son Christopher Rodriguez of California, a brother Thomas Rodriguez and 5 grandchildren: David, Khloe, Isaiah, Julian, and Elonzo and a great granddaughter Vera.
A private memorial service will be held with the family. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019