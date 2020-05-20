|
Darryl F. Seawood
05/18/2020
Cancer won the final round but heaven is the real champ. Darryl Seawood of Blakeslee conceded to his hard fought battle with lung and liver cancer on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was 55 years old. Born in Easton he was the son of the late Richard and Judy Seawood.
He worked at Harvel Plastics in Easton for 15 years prior to enjoying the richness of the Pocono soil and heat of the sun working as a farm hand for Heckman's Orchard in Effort. But his most rewarding role was fatherhood. He was dedicated to single handedly raising his four children, Jimmy and his partner Tori of Jim Thorpe, Christopher and his finance Karissa of East Stroudsburg, Aime and her fiancé Brian of Saylorsburg, and Kaitlyn still at home.
Partially responsible for the financial success of Miller and Anheuser Busch Breweries, Darryl will surely be back if heavens refrigerator is not well stocked with cold beer. He loved hunting and fishing and could be seen lakeside with fishing pole in hand wearing the world's most durable corduroy shorty shorts, subjecting him to decades of fun loving family ridicule.
Darryl was a huge ACDC fan and treasured his custom painted denim jacket paraded around on stage by Bon Scott during a concert. He could put MacGyver to shame with his resourceful and radical contraptions, a trait that runs deep in his DNA. He found joy in cutting the grass and cooking for his family, hosting weekly family dinner nights with tacos a constant staple on the menu.
Notorious for leaving work at Heckman's Orchard with a lunch box filled with apples. He brought back histories barter system by trading apples at Original Vincent's for pizza. He always found a way to acquire needed items for which it is now too late to file any formal charges. He was the only man to fall asleep at the start of July's firework display and wake up when it ends.
Darryl will be deeply missed by so many loved ones and friends. In addition to his children he is survived by four grandchildren Thomas, Neveah, Nova and Autumn, Kaitlyn's boyfriend Kevin Schulze of Saylorsburg. His brothers Dan of Effort and Dave and his wife Kelly of Milton, his sisters Debra Hartley, Dawn Wieder, and Dana Seawood all of Effort, 16 nieces and nephews Rachel, Linus, Chad, Trisha, Jon, Amber, Megan, Erik, Vanessa, Ryan, Austin, Devon, Gwen, Tylor, Shyla and Nohea. He is preceded in death by his parents, nephews little Jim and Ray, his brother-in-law big Jim and his adoring late Aunt Nancy and Uncle Dick.
Apparently he was a momma's boy, quickly following her to heaven after losing her only 2 months ago. Services will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family appreciates donations to be made to Kaitlyn Seawood via gofundme to help offset final expenses
