|
|
David A. Henry
12/17/2019
David A Henry, 91, of Pocono Pines, passed away Tuesday, December 17 in Geisinger South Hospital-Hospice Unit, Wilkes Barre. He was the loving husband of Lillian M. (Hooper) Henry. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
Born in Ogdensburg, NY, he was the son of the late Alva Henry and the late Mary (Burns) Henry.
David was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. He graduated from Tusculum University in Tennessee with a Bachelor in Mathematics. He was a combat fighter pilot in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, where he flew F 80's. He was an airline pilot for United Airlines for thirty four years before retiring in 1988. He loved to play golf and often shot his age, even into his 80's. He was a friend to everyone, and he will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Stephen D. Henry of Montana, John D. Henry and his wife Amy of Pocono Lake, Michael D. Henry and his companion David Savage of New York City; two daughters, Kathleen J. Raphael and her husband Kevin of Rockaway Beach, NY, Margaret L. "Peggie" Spangler and her husband Tom of Victor, ID; ten grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 AM from the Saint Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Pocono Pines, with Rev. Sean Carpenter as celebrant. Burial will follow in Blakeslee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250. Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019