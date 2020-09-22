1/1
David Batten Kresge
David Batten Kresge
9/20/2020
KRESGE, David Batten, Age 89 on Sep. 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Emily Hoot Kresge for 61 years; father of Valerie Haven Kresge, Pamela Miles Misciagna (Martin), and the late Wendy Dixon Wick (Jack); grandfather of David and Luke Francis Misciagna & Skyler and Josh Wick. Viewing from 10AM until 11AM with a funeral service at 11AM on Fri. , Sep. 25, 2020 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Private Burial.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
