David D. Dohrman08/11/1941 - 08/21/2020David D. Dohrman, 79, of East Stroudsburg, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Roseann G. (DeLucia) Dohrman with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.Born on August 11, 1941 in China, he was a son of the late Clarence and Annette (Ehrhardt) Dohrman.Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor for North Jersey Developmental Center.Dave enjoyed church music and sang in local church choirs and choruses for many years. He currently worshiped and sang in the choir at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg where he also participated in weekly Bible studies. For many years he also sang in the Pocono Mountain Community Chorus of Churches for their annual Holy Week concerts.In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, David J. Dohrman and wife Caroline of Cresco, and Karen Mahn of East Stroudsburg; five grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Jesse, Nathanial and Sophia; his best friend, Robert Sihlanick of Little Ferry, NJ; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tanner Jacob Dohrman in 2009; and two brothers, Thomas and James Dohrman.Services will be announced at a later date.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg