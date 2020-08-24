1/
David D. Dohrman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David D. Dohrman
08/11/1941 - 08/21/2020
David D. Dohrman, 79, of East Stroudsburg, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Roseann G. (DeLucia) Dohrman with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born on August 11, 1941 in China, he was a son of the late Clarence and Annette (Ehrhardt) Dohrman.
Prior to retiring, he was a supervisor for North Jersey Developmental Center.
Dave enjoyed church music and sang in local church choirs and choruses for many years. He currently worshiped and sang in the choir at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg where he also participated in weekly Bible studies. For many years he also sang in the Pocono Mountain Community Chorus of Churches for their annual Holy Week concerts.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, David J. Dohrman and wife Caroline of Cresco, and Karen Mahn of East Stroudsburg; five grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Jesse, Nathanial and Sophia; his best friend, Robert Sihlanick of Little Ferry, NJ; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tanner Jacob Dohrman in 2009; and two brothers, Thomas and James Dohrman.
Services will be announced at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved