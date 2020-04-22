|
David E. Borger
04/21/2020
David E. "Tuna" "Charlie" Borger, 65, of Kunkletown, passed away Tuesday, April 21 in his home.
He was the loving son of the late Elmer D. Borger and the late Gladys E. (Kresge) Borger.
David was a member of St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown.
He was a trucker driver for Frantz Brothers Trucking for thirty three years. He was involved with racing during most of his life, and was avid dirt track racer. He was a dedicated member of the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, where he was very involved as an officer and recording secretary. He loving hunting, and was part of the skunk hollow hunting gang. He also enjoyed the local block shoots in the area. He was a proud dog owner, and loved all of his dogs he owned throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by a sister, Marlene Long and her husband Robert of Kunkletown; a nephew, Jeff Long and his wife Bethany of Kunkletown; an uncle, Gerald Kresge and his wife Bonney of Palmerton; and a great nephew and great niece, Connor and Sadie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Melanie Long.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596 Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
