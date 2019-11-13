|
|
David G. Desiderato
10/27/2019
David G. Desiderato, 76, of Cresco, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth (Mason) Desiderato, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.Born in Staten Island, he was the son of the late Steven Desiderato and Margaret (Macarone) Desiderato. David was a member of the Teamsters Union and worked for CF and Roadway trucking companies. Many who worked with him knew him as "Desperato".
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Janet Egan and her husband, Keith of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; Debra Pirrella and her husband, Anthony Genna of Cresco; Kari Pirrella and her husband, Eddie Aponte of Staten Island, New York; Audrey Pirrella of Clermont, Florida; and Doreen Parker of Starlight; 19 beloved grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Padilla.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Kenneth Cathcart will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019