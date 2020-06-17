David John Geddes3/2/1947 - 6/10/2020David John Geddes, 73, of Effort, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 10, at his residence.David was born March 2, 1947 to Walter Geddes and Elsie Kitchell in Newark, NJ. He was 1 of 5 children.David grew up in Towaco, NJ and later moved to Effort, PA. He retired from Golden Slipper Camp in Bartonsville, PA. He worked there in maintenance and groundskeeping.David is survived by 2 sisters, Martha Rauch of Parsippany, NJ and Laura Hessek of Long Pond, PA. He has 3 daughters, Sandra Smith and husband, Roger of Hemphill, TX, Janet Pittman and husband, Chuck, of DeLeon, TX, and Audrey Geddes and husband, Rick, of Atco, NJ. David has 11 grandchildren: Justin McCollough, Mark Nelson, Jerod McCollough, Melissa Nelson, Jamie Shields, Cheyenne McCollough, Brennan Geraci, Dane Geraci, Freyja Geraci, Skye Geraci, and Ava Geraci. He has many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.David is preceded in death by his father, Walter Geddes; mother, Elsie Geddes; brother, Walter Geddes; and sister, Sharon Boucher.There will be a private memorial for immediate family members to be scheduled at a later date.Arrangements by the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc.Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg