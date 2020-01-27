|
|
David K. Johnson, Sr.
1/23/2020
David K. Johnson, Sr., 63 of East Stroudsburg passed away at home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Bethpage, Long Island, NY to the late Sal and Helen (Gaskin) Ruben.
David was a chef and loved to cook. He was a manager at Perkins in East Stroudsburg for the past 20 years. David served in the US Army from 1975-1978. He was also of the Christian faith. David had resided in the East Stroudsburg area for the past 25 years and prior to that in Queens, NY. David was also well known for his hilariously inappropriate sense of humor, his passion & dedication for his family and incredible work ethic.
David is survived by his partner, Marelyn Masa, and children; Melinda Negron, David K. Johnson, Jr., and Brian P. Johnson, and grandchildren; Kyle, Christian, and Anjelah. He is also survived by brothers; Kevin and Kenneth Johnson.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Visitation will also be held at 9am on February 1, 2020 from 9-9:30AM in the funeral home, followed by burial with graveside services at 10AM in Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg, PA.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020