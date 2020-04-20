|
|
David L. Ace
02/01/1949 - 04/18/2020
David L. Ace, 71, of Stroudsburg, died Saturday evening April 18, 2020, at Whitestone Care Center in Stroud Township.
Born on February 1, 1949, in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Verna (Winters) Ace.
He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and served in the United States Army.
David worked delivering bread, was a meat cutter at Gary's Meat Market, and delivered newspapers for the Pocono Record.
Surviving are a step-brother Paul Ace of Stroudsburg; and several cousins.
There will be no services and private burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 332, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020