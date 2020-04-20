Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

David L. Ace


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Ace Obituary
David L. Ace
02/01/1949 - 04/18/2020
David L. Ace, 71, of Stroudsburg, died Saturday evening April 18, 2020, at Whitestone Care Center in Stroud Township.
Born on February 1, 1949, in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Verna (Winters) Ace.
He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and served in the United States Army.
David worked delivering bread, was a meat cutter at Gary's Meat Market, and delivered newspapers for the Pocono Record.
Surviving are a step-brother Paul Ace of Stroudsburg; and several cousins.
There will be no services and private burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 332, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -