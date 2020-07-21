David Langkammer

12/16/50 - 7/19/20

David Langkammer passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19th at Regional Hospital in Scranton.

He is preceded in death by two sons David Langkammer and Joshua Langkammer. He is survived by son Terry Langkammer, daughters Wendy Langkammer, Sara Dawson and Julie Quevedo, and grandchildren Mikaela Dawson, Brianna Smith and Chase Dawson. Also sister's Lynn Gradisar and Sybil Petchler.

He will be missed an insanely massive amount.

No open service will be held at this time.



