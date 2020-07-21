1/1
David Langkammer
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Langkammer
12/16/50 - 7/19/20
David Langkammer passed away peacefully on Sunday July 19th at Regional Hospital in Scranton.
He is preceded in death by two sons David Langkammer and Joshua Langkammer. He is survived by son Terry Langkammer, daughters Wendy Langkammer, Sara Dawson and Julie Quevedo, and grandchildren Mikaela Dawson, Brianna Smith and Chase Dawson. Also sister's Lynn Gradisar and Sybil Petchler.
He will be missed an insanely massive amount.
No open service will be held at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
ROSEMARY HAYES
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved