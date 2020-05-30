David M. Merkel05/25/2020David M. Merkel, age 53, of Albrightsville, Pa., died Monday, May 25, 2020.Born in Baltimore, Md., David graduated from Penncrest High School in 1985. He attended Edinboro University and graduated from Rutgers University.David was an avid outdoors man and fisherman. He was a passionate sports fan of all Philadelphia teams and whoever was playing the Cowboys.He was preceded in death by his father and best friend, Lee L. Merkel. He was the beloved son of Elaine Merkel (Alf Fischer) of Merritt Island, Fla.; and confidant to his sister, Leanne Merkel Harris (Stephen) of Media, Pa. He also is survived by his step-mom, Theresa Merkel of Wilmington and Milford, Del.Services and Interment were held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, Pa.Condolences may be left at the funeral home's Web site listed below.J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063