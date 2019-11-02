Home

POWERED BY

David Nigel Bryan


2007 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Nigel Bryan Obituary
David Nigel Bryan
09/17/2007 - 11/01/2019
David Nigel Bryan, 12, of Canadensis, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at his home in Canadensis, while under Lehigh Valley Home Hospice Care.
Born in East Stroudsburg on September 17, 2007, he was the son of Gary and Michelle Santana-Lopez Bryan of Canadensis. David attended Resica Elementary School, East Stroudsburg.
David was a member of Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, and enjoyed spending time with his parents, sisters, and smiling.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Gary and Michelle Bryan, are his sisters, Jennifer and Gillian Bryan all of Canadensis.
Rev. Fr. Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish Building Fund at 236 PA-390 Cresco, PA 18326.
Condolences may be made at the funeral home's Web site below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -