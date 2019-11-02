|
|
David Nigel Bryan
09/17/2007 - 11/01/2019
David Nigel Bryan, 12, of Canadensis, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at his home in Canadensis, while under Lehigh Valley Home Hospice Care.
Born in East Stroudsburg on September 17, 2007, he was the son of Gary and Michelle Santana-Lopez Bryan of Canadensis. David attended Resica Elementary School, East Stroudsburg.
David was a member of Most Holy Trinity Parish, Cresco, and enjoyed spending time with his parents, sisters, and smiling.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Gary and Michelle Bryan, are his sisters, Jennifer and Gillian Bryan all of Canadensis.
Rev. Fr. Gregory Loughney will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Villa of Our Lady, 245 Meadowside Road, Mount Pocono. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish Building Fund at 236 PA-390 Cresco, PA 18326.
Condolences may be made at the funeral home's Web site below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
www.yanacfuneralhome.com
