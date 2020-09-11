1/1
David Riddagh
1929 - 2020
David Riddagh
03/16/1929 - 09/06/2020
David Budd Riddagh, 91, of Melbourne, FL died peacefully on September 6, 2020.
David was born on March 16, 1929 in Easton, PA and was the son of the late Donald W. Riddagh and Isabel Osmun Riddagh (also step-mother Anne McConnell Riddagh). He was a graduate of Easton High School and Blair Academy in Blairstown, NJ. David had a beautiful voice and sang as a boy soprano on the local radio station, in a local church, and in his high school operetta. After graduating from Blair Academy, he lived in Phoenix, AR, where he sang and hosted a radio show. David served his country during the Korean War as a Chaplain's Assistant in Germany. Afterwards, he attended the Munich Conservatory of Music and sang opera in Europe for 13 years before returning to the U.S. He travelled for the next 10 years as an entertainer on various cruise ships with two being world cruises. David spent his next 30 years in Bushkill, PA, in the mountains that he loved. He was often recognized there because he always travelled with his pet monkey, Puchina. He moved to Satellite Beach, FL in 2017 to be near family.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Riddagh, Jr. and Douglas Riddagh. Survivors include sister-in-law Marilyn Opitz Riddagh of Satellite Beach, FL; niece Donna Riddagh Rowe (David) of Bethlehem, PA; nephew Gary Riddaugh (Harriet) of Dade City, FL; 5 great nieces and nephews and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
