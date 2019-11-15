|
Dawn M. (Lightcap) Kunkle
11/14/2019
Dawn M. (Lightcap) Kunkle, 64, of Effort, passed away Thursday, November 14 in St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus.She was the loving wife of the late Carl F. Kunkle. They celebrated 22 years of marriage together before his passing in 2017. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Lightcap and the late Dorothy (Stoudt) Lightcap.
Dawn was a former Director for the Free Standing X-Ray Clinic in East Stroudsburg for many years. Along with her husband Carl, she was involved with EMS and West End Ambulance for several years. She was also a proud member of AWSOM and helped them with their fundraisers. She adored and loved her husband, Carl. She will deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by four stepdaughters, Linda Burger and her husband Robert of Adams, NY, Barbara Prince and her husband Jerry of Saylorsburg, Carlene Flyte and her husband Robert of Effort, Donna Berger and her husband Tim of Effort; three sisters, Betty Dimmick, Peg Ward, Rosemary Beach; a brother, Bill Horn, five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Jim Lightcap.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 18 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Rev. David Felker officiating. Burial will follow in Gilbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AWSOM, P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019