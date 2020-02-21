|
Deanna Lynn (Beamer) Evans
8/8/1946 - 2/11/2020
Deanna Lynn (Beamer) Evans of Sunsites Arizona passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Deanna was born August 8, 1946 in Carlisle, PA and spent most of her adult life in Portsmouth RI. She and her husband Duane retired to Arizona in 2004.
Deanna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, H. Duane Evans of Sunsites Arizona. A step brother Britton (Skip) Detrick (Marie), a son Daniel Evans (Roxanna), daughters Julie Smith, Shari Nelligan (Al), grandchildren Jeremiah(J.D.) Smith, Shane Smith (Kayla), Nate Smith (Dianna Schatz), Kaitlyn Hester (Norris), Ren Simmons, Jared Evans (Amanda), Justin Evans, Janet Freeman (Jacob), & many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents Robert Beamer, Britton and Mina Detrick, daughters Britta Sue Evans, Donna Guthrie, and brothers Randall Detrick and Wilton Detrick.
Deanna was a retired paralegal and title examiner. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crafting and was a genealogist for 42 years.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Deannas name to the
or the .
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020