Deanna May Werkheiser
4/18/1941 - 4/4/2020
Deanna May Werkheiser, 78, of Stroudsburg, died Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2020, in the Whitestone Care Center.
Born on April 18, 1941 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Messler and Dorcas Williams, and resided in Monroe County all her life.
She was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School, class of 1960; and was employed for many years at Wyckoff's Department Store in Stroudsburg and Barron's Hallmark in East Stroudsburg.
Deanna was a member of the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church.
She was a lover of all animals and an avid collector of Hallmark ornaments and collectibles.
Surviving are three children, Kimberly Brown and husband Scott of Troutman, NC, Shawn Werkheiser and wife Kimberly of Conover, NC, and Troy Werkheiser of Claremont, NC; several grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Messler and wife Mary Ann of Stroudsburg. She was predeceased by a son, Chad S. Werkheiser in 2012.
Due to the current health concerns, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church or Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020