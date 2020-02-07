|
|
Deborah Ann Scherman
02/06/2020
Deborah Ann Scherman, 60, of Tobyhanna passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Macon, GA she was the daughter of John T. and Betty Hall.
Deborah worked in banking in the IT department for most of her life. She had resided in the Tobyhanna area since 2007 and prior to that in Queens, NY.
Deborah is survived by her husband Robert Scherman, 2 sons; John N. Price and wife Trina of Aurora, CO, Paul Lee Robert Scherman of Tobyahha, and daughter; Bobbi J. Scherman of Tobyhanna.
Graveside services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1pm in Stroudsburg Cemetery. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020