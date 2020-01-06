|
|
Deborah Bell
10/14/1948 - 1/2/2020
Deborah Bell, 71, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late John Bell Sr. and they were married for 37 years before his in 2005.
Born October 14, 1948 in New York City she was the middle child of the late Major Thomas Lee and Annis Elizabeth Miles.
Deborah was a graduate of Seward Park High School and Bronx Community College where she received her degree. She worked as a Para Professional and also medical coding. Deborah would later become a member of the Board of Education. Deborah was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her favorite color was purple and she was a member of the congregation of Jehovah Witnesses since 1975.
Those left to cherish her memory include: sons; John L. Bell Jr and his wife Evette of East Stroudsburg, Major Bell and his wife Noel of the Poconos and Albert M. Bell of New York City: daughters; Sharnette Ruffin of Bronx Ny and Margaret Hunt and her husband Michael Sr. of Manhattan Ny: brothers; Steven Lee and Miles Lee: grandchildren; Andrew Jr, Isaiah Sr., Stephen Sr., Ashley, Alexzandria, Brianna, Dashawn, Tekwan, Leila Ann, Shantell, Lil Marvin Jr., Lasheema, Robert Sr., Michael Jr., Shawneequa, Shyann, Romelo, great grandchildren; Robert Jr., Inaya, Joslyn, Michael III, Iyana, Osiris Jr., Sanaa, Amare, Jaelynn, Isaiah Jr, Stephen Jr. Kaiden, Bryce, D'Andre Jr., Anyla, Adonis, Eliias, Szoe, Brian, Markies, Jeremy, Shantia, Ayden and Amaris.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her grandson Robert Tito Jr.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral
27 Washington St, East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020